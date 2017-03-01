Image via Getty

Sad: Bella Hadid may be stuck in an infinite computer loop where she keeps having to confront her past.

External forces keep placing Bella in situations in which she’s forced to be in the same vicinity as her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, who is currently dating Selena Gomez. Such was the case today at the H&M Studio spring/summer ’17 show at Paris Fashion Week.

In the video below, you can see Bella and the other models walk the runway as The Weeknd emotes on stage in the background.

Elle described the situation with dramatic effect: “All the models came out to dance to his set in the mosh pit and walked right by him on the runway. Bella grabbed Gigi’s hand and gave her the perfect ‘you saw him, right?’ look.” E! Online likewise wrote that “instead of dancing and singing along to his music as her fellow models did, she maintained focus with little emotion.”

It’s weird. It’s as if these are two professionals who work in similar entertainment-related industries and know they might run into each other on occasion at various events. A run-in of sorts also happened in November, at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show (video below); that one was a lot more awkward. They were also in the same room at a concert in January.

Bella told Teen Vogue in an interview this month, about the breakup, “As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through.”