Well, this is awkward.

Don’t get me wrong—you look absolutely great. I’m just surprised to see you in the same outfit as me. I was trying to be a little more adventurous and take a fashion risk this year because—well, I don’t have to tell you this—but dressing for work gets so boring and I thought it would be fun to show a different side of myself at the company party. To prove that I’m not some kind of some kind of working girl who keeps sneakers in her desk drawer and who’s life is not all ‘work work work,’ you know?

Haha. But seriously you look great. I honestly wanted to get the Bluebella ‘Unwrap Me’ Body Bow in red, but it was a little too flashy for me and I never have looked good in red. I mean, you can get away with it because you’re SO pretty and trendy—no one will even think twice! Not me, though. I went with black because I thought it said, “I’m elegant and professional, but also a little bit fun!” Does it? Don’t answer that. God, this is so embarrassing.

I have a fun idea! Let’s just embrace that we wore the same outfit! We can hang out all night and tell people we’re twins! Wouldn’t that be funny? Ugh, we’re gonna laugh so hard about this on Monday. Can I ask you kind of a personal question? How is your bow fitting in the back? I feel like mine’s a little too tight? Of course, you wouldn’t know anything about that, Miss “Goes to SoulCycle on Her Lunch Break!!”

Honestly, you look amazing. Way better than me. Who did you get for Secret Santa this year? Actually, no! Don’t tell me! I want to be surprised! Anyway, I just wanted to come over to say hi and and point out the elephant in the room so that we wouldn’t feel embarrassed about wearing the same bow! Anyway, uh, I’m gonna get some food—did you see they have sliders this year? They have sliders.