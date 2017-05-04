After nearly a year of widespread, stomach-churning speculation that Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were engaging in a romantic relationship outside of their professional one, the two have confirmed to Vanity Fair that they are not only a couple, but that they’re recently engaged.
You may also like
Recent from Bobby Finger
- 7
- 570
- 103.8K
Jezebel · Bobby Finger
Brad Pitt Opened Up About Life, Love and Alcohol For the First Time Since the Divorce
Kinja is in read-only mode. We are working to restore service.