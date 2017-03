Deadline reports from the upfronts that TLC is bringing back the show, which ran from 2000 to 2008. (Interesting timing on that disappearance and reappearance....) Maybe TLC has grown weary of the meltdown machine that is its currently reality-tv lineup and they figure hey, homes are nice. Everybody likes homes. How big of a scandal can we get into with homes?

Advertisement

Advertisement

“TLC is back into home and property with Nate & Jeremiah By Design, our new show helping distressed homeowners turn disasters into dream homes” said TLC President and General Manager Nancy Daniels. “We are thrilled to expand in this space, and what better way to do that than to bring back Trading Spaces, the series that put property on the map.” Further details weren’t revealed.

But can you trust your friends and neighbors to redecorate your home in the era of too-much shiplap? You’d have to be a braver person than me.