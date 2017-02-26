Hollywood Is So Happy. Watch Them Dance.Clover HopeToday 9:05pmFiled to: TROLLSCAN'T STOP THE FEELINGJUSTIN TIMBERLAKEOSCARSACADEMY AWARDSoscars 201719EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkJustin Timberlake opened the 89th Annual Academy Awards as only he could, with a hammy performance of his LEGENDARY Trolls song “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” The stars got to dancing in their chairs to kick off the evening and Nicole Kidman, in particular, enjoyed the sound of such pleasant music from that entertaining young man. GIF Clover Hopeclover@jezebel.com@clovitoSenior Writer, JezebelReply19 repliesLeave a reply