Love is real: Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor can’t stop talking about it.



Paulson declared her love to Taylor during her acceptance speech for her first Emmy in September, which was followed by several Twitter love notes from her lady watching at home. During an interview on Thursday on Sandra Bernhard’s Sandyland SiriusXM show, Taylor came back from commercial still waxing rhapsodically about her partner and how great it is to be in love:

“I must say it has to be part of what has to be the most wonderful thing in my life, is the whole embrace of this wonderful relationship which makes everything else makes sense,” she added. “I’m the luckiest person in the world. I can’t talk about my life today and not mention this wonderful love.”

“Bravo,” says Bernhard. So say we all! Listen to this short clip to remind yourself that love isn’t quite dead: