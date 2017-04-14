Image via Hershey’s.

Though a recent trip to the dentist that involved multiple fillings has led to a significant reduction in the amount of gummy candy I consume during any given week (we’re big fans of Haribo over at Jezebel.com), I refuse to cut Reese’s holiday shapes out of my diet—especially in the middle of one of the best seasons for it.

I almost never buy traditional Reese’s candies (be they full-sized cups or miniatures), but I have a soft spot for their holiday shapes. The ratio of chocolate to peanut butter is more satisfying, and I’m generally satiated after a single package—whereas I’ll want to eat both cups in a standard pack, or handful after handful of miniatures if they’re made available to me. But not all seasonal cups are created equal! The white chocolate ones, for example, are bad. The other ones, conversely, are good. And one is clearly the GOAT. (Especially after being put in the freezer for like an hour.)

These are the best holiday Reese’s shapes, ranked. (I’ve focused only on the more easy-to-find varieties I’ve actually tasted, but the Reese’s website suggests there are several I’ve never even heard of. Please let me know if they’re any good in the comments.)

6. Reese’s Ghosts

5. Reese’s White Peanut Butter Eggs

4. Reese’s Pumpkins



3. Reese’s Hearts

2. Reese’s Christmas Trees

1. Reese’s Eggs