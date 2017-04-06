On Thursday Hillary Clinton sat down with New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof for her first public interview since the election at the Women in the World Summit and revealed that in her forthcoming book, she will tackle the role misogyny played in the election.



“I don’t know that there is one answer,” she said, according to the Huffington Post. “It is fair to say that certainly misogyny played a role...What the underlying reasons were, I’m trying to parse out myself.” Other topics Clinton plans to cover are F.B.I director James Comey’s letter about her goddamned emails and her take on Russia’s meddling in the election, aiming to give as “clear and as credible an explanation” as she can on those subjects —refreshing, really, since all we’re getting from the people in charge is a lot of horse shit and denial.

Other topics up for discussion included whether or not she’d consider running for office again. Clinton made it clear that her focus is on exacting change in whatever way she can that doesn’t involve campaigning for public office and subjecting herself to that again.

From Vanity Fair:

“I’m really focused on just doing some things that I think I can help make a difference with, like supporting young people and getting more women into politics. And I very much want to help Democrats take back the Congress . . . I don’t think [my future plans] will ever include running for office again.”

Oh, and in case you were wondering—you were, I know you were—Clinton has a favorite meme. As per Mashable, it’s this one:

Kristof also asked Clinton who she thought was to blame for her loss, which is a question that sounds like it needs at least five hours and a large glass of wine to answer in full. “How much time do we have?” she said. “You’ll have to interview me after my book comes out.”

