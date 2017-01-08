Photo Credit: Getty Images

On Sunday, Hillary Clinton attended the final performance of The Color Purple, together with husband Bill and daughter Chelsea. And unlike Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who was righteously booed when he attended Hamilton, Clinton received multiple ardent ovations.

Advertisement

Clinton and her family were met with warm applause and cheers when they first arrived at the theater, and then again after the show, as the cast delivered their farewell speech. Actress Patrice Covington singled out Clinton—albeit subtly—as she addressed the audience.



“There’s a lot of really awesome famous and notable people here today,” she said. “I’m not going to call them all out — I know you already know them.” Covington turned her gaze to Clinton, and cheers erupted anew.

Hamilton stars Leslie Odom Jr. and Jonathan Groff were also in attendance, as well as actress Debra Messing. But it was Hillary Clinton who attracted the most notice on the street after the show.

Advertisement

“I was having every emotion I’ve tried to get rid of over the past few weeks,” audience member Jordan Serpone told The New York Times. “She shouldn’t be here. She should be planning her cabinet.”

Bravo indeed, Hillary. Thanks for emerging from the woods. We’ve missed you.