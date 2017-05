Screenshot: Comedy Central

Relive the splendor of Sally Yates’s showing at yesterday’s Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on Russian interference through Wanda Sykes’s recap during her appearance on last night’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Highlights include:

Advertisement

“She slapped the shit out of Ted Cruz!”



Imagined finger-wagging

A comparison of Sen. John Kennedy to Colonel Sanders

Great stuff. It begins around 3:47 in the clip below: