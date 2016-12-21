Image screengrab via NewsBeat Social

Hey gals, a pink genetically engineered pineapple has been approved by the FDA. We won?

Broads, the pineapple is pink because, as NBC reports, it “simply has some genes toned down to keep the flesh of the fruit pinker and sweeter” for you lovely gentlewomen. Del Monte, the company that’s growing these pink passion fruits in Costa Rica, will affix them with a label that reads: “extra sweet pink flesh pineapple,” which sounds sexy.

Women, in science speak that means:

“(Del Monte’s) new pineapple has been genetically engineered to produce lower levels of the enzymes already in conventional pineapple that convert the pink pigment lycopene to the yellow pigment beta carotene. Lycopene is the pigment that makes tomatoes red and watermelons pink, so it is commonly and safely consumed.”

So what’s genetic engineering, babes?

“We use the term ‘genetic engineering’ to refer to genetic modification practices that utilize modern biotechnology. In this process, scientists make targeted changes to a plant’s genetic makeup to give the plant a new desirable trait. For example, two new apple varieties have been genetically engineered to resist browning associated with cuts and bruises by reducing levels of enzymes that can cause browning.”

Pineapples are said to be delicious. These are allegedly safe and pink. Enjoy it, me ladies.