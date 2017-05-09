GIF Image via Fox/GIPHY.

That strange rash on your elbow that miraculously went away but then resurfaces. A baby on the train that stops crying for five seconds, then starts up again, LOUDER. A Black Eyed Peas reunion album. American Idol.



In mystifying news, the singing competition that won’t stop picking at its scab will return on ABC following a bidding war between networks, which included NBC and the show’s former home Fox.

When Idol was officially cancelled, it seemed like the perfect time to let the series go gentle into that good night after 15 seasons. Not only were ratings lower than ever (as in, no one you knew was still watching or cared), the show’s ability to build its contestants into actual stars had long faded. The last three winners of Idol: Trent Harmon, Nick Fradiani (??) and Caleb Johnson.

Even more perplexing than the show’s return is that Ryan Seacrest has not been ruled out of hosting, given that he’s ALREADY the host of ANOTHER show that would seem to take up A LOT of his time: New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.



Despite the logistical challenge, Idol producers are reportedly looking to relocate the show to New York City to perhaps accommodate Seacrest and avoid a tiring search for a host. On Monday’s Live with Kelly & Ryan, Seacrest said, “I had no idea it was being talked about to come here until late last week I heard a rumor in the news and made a phone call, and they said, ‘Yeah, it may actually end up here.’ And I said, ‘Well, that’s kind of good to know since I work here.’” Except, he added, “I don’t know if I can host it.”

A source told People, “There have been no formal discussions with Ryan about his involvement, but he may well be open to it… in the right capacity and if it fit in with his other commitments.” Well, welcome back Idol. Thought we ghosted you.