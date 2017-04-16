After watching the entirety of Girls (twice), and considering it these past few weeks in particular as I’ve kept apace with the final season, I find I have twenty minutes to write about it here and don’t quite have the words to express what it meant to me—the joy, the uncontrollable laughter, the recognition, and deep frustration (sometimes at the recognition) I’ve felt while taking it all in. Luckily, this is an open thread, so it’s actually, technically your turn to critique and vent.



Advertisement

I don’t want to get into any spoilers or waste any more time, so I’ll just say this. I first encountered Girls in college one night when the school paper I helped edit needed additional space filled. So I caught the advanced screening of the very first two episodes of Girls that was playing late at our university cinema, for whatever reason, and wrote a hasty review of it that night, a deluxe blog if you will, that I’m not especially proud of (it seems so...young!). But it filled the space. Since then, I’ve told a lot of people that I hate the show and probably just as many that I love it, and I really felt that way, at the time.