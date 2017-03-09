Here's What Mama June Looks Like NowBobby FingerToday 3:50pmFiled to: mama junehoney boo booWEtelevision4014EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via ET. Nearly two years after undergoing gastric bypass surgery, 37-year-old Mama June Shannon has finally unveiled her new look in a promo for her new series Mama June: From Not to Hot. Advertisement Here’s how Shannon looked around the time she allowed her 9-year-old daughter to hang out with the man who was convicted of molesting one of her other daughters: Image via Getty. And here’s how she looks now, after dropping “from 460 pounds to a size 4.” Images via screengrab. Wow, what a transformation. What a story. Recommended StoriesMama June to Get New Show If She Hashes Out Molestation Claims in PublicAmazingly, the Honey Boo Boo Family Is Still Getting Reality ShowsMama June Let Honey Boo Boo Hang Out with Her Molester BoyfriendBobby Fingerbobby@jezebel.com@bobbyfingerStaff Writer, Jezebel | ManReply401 repliesLeave a reply