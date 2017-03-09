Image via ET.

Nearly two years after undergoing gastric bypass surgery, 37-year-old Mama June Shannon has finally unveiled her new look in a promo for her new series Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Here’s how Shannon looked around the time she allowed her 9-year-old daughter to hang out with the man who was convicted of molesting one of her other daughters:

And here’s how she looks now, after dropping “from 460 pounds to a size 4.”



Wow, what a transformation. What a story.

