The enigmatic and achingly precise Terrence Malick has aimed his camera at all manner of subjects—now, in the forthcoming Song To Song, he has taken on the rock music scene in Austin, Texas. Save for stunning visuals, I’m never sure what to expect from a Malick film, but this one looks good.

The A.V. Club notes that the film was shot in 2011, the same year The Tree of Life was released. That’s a quick turnaround for Malick, who notoriously spends years editing his work. It stars Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara, Michael Fassbender, and Natalie Portman, and purportedly some or all of these beautiful people will find themselves ensnared in a love triangle. Gosling and Mara portray songwriters BV and Faye, Fassbender is Cook, the music executive, and Portman plays a “local waitress.”

But, as is typical for a Malick production, a host of famous faces will flash across the screen. To name a few: Cate Blanchett, Christian Bale, Val Kilmer, Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine, the band Arcade Fire, and Iggy Pop.

We’ve got just under a month before the film is released; it comes to theaters on March 17, 2017. In the meantime, check out the preview. Your Instagram account could never.