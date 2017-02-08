Image via Harper’s Bazaar

Rihanna covers the March 2017 issue of Harper’s Bazaar, where she pays tribute to Amelia Earhart in an actually fly fashion shoot.

The aero-themed editorial features Rihanna posing on top of a plane, inside of a plane, in front of a plane (but not in the Rihanna plane), as she channels Earhart, wearing pieces from Hermés, Stella McCartney, etc. Rihanna(’s publicist) gives the magazine one quote:

“There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer. Amelia Earhart was such a dynamic force in her industry, setting multiple aviation records in her time. So it was a no-brainer for me to team up with Harper’s Bazaar in honor of a woman who held her own with the big boys.”

There’s a reason for this Earhart association, besides the Rihanna Navy/plane connection. In case you were unaware, the famous aviator, like Rih, also had a crisp fashion sense in her day, pictured here in menswear, a fur collar coat and a shabby chic dress.



Images via Getty

There’s no full Rihanna interview to accompany the shoot. Instead, the mag republished an essay Earhart wrote for Harper’s in 1929 on “how to fly fashionably” in which she writes:

When I am flying in my little plane, I usually wear a sports costume with a rather full skirt and a close-fitting hat. Sometimes I slip a leather windbreaker on under my coat, for the temperature drops as one ascends. Most cabin planes are heated, by the way, so even this precaution isn’t necessary in them. Usually, on a solo flight, I wear low-heeled shoes, because with low heels it is easier to keep my feet braced on the rudder bar… On the Friendship flight I couldn’t follow the rule of wearing sports clothes. The trip was a pioneering one, and comforts were not thought of. Clothes suitable for “roughing it” had to be taken. For instance, there was no step from the pontoons to the door, and I couldn’t have jumped into the plane in a skirt.

See all the Rihanna photos here.