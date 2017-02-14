Image via Getty.

Britney Ever After, Lifetime’s Britney Spears biopic that’s predestined to be awful, includes a dramatic reenactment of her breakup with Justin Timberlake in 2002.

The melodramatic tone and acting in this scene perfectly satisfy Lifetime’s requirements. In the clip below, Britney enters a room backstage and sees Justin (Nathan Keyes) looking at a piece of paper. “Justin, it’s not what you think,” says the actress who plays Brit, Natasha Bassett.

“Wade. Is something going on with Wade?” Justin asks, and then says they’re “done.” After this, he went on to write his best song ever, “Cry Me a River,” and everything turned out excellent.