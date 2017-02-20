Photo Credit: Walt Disney Studios

Disney has been baiting us for some time now with promotional photographs and trailers in order to whet our appetites for the live-action Beauty and the Beast. Now we have a clip of Emma Watson—Belle—singing the opening song by the same name.

You know the one: Belle talks shit about her “poor, provincial town” and everyone says “Bonjour” to each other.

It seems, however, that the dialogue has been modified. When Belle mentions that she is on her way to return a book, she mentions that “it’s about two lovers in fair Verona.” I’m not sure that the premise of Romeo and Juliet would inspire me to seek a more exciting life, but maybe Belle didn’t make it to the ending — or read the prologue. She must be busy, after all.

So far most of the film’s promotional photos and trailers have creeped me out, namely the ones featuring Lumière and Cogsworth. But as expected, the town scene is quaint and vividly colored, and nine-year-old Rachel would have been desperate to play dress up in Belle’s ensemble.

OG parents Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took 10-month-old Baby Luna to the Downtown Aquarium in Houston, Texas and to New Orleans for the NBA All-Star Game.

Please first turn your attention to the cheeks on that little cherub.

Now, check out the tiny basketball jersey and noise-canceling headphones. But also the cheeks.

Huzzah, Busy Phillips is back! She’s starring in NBC’s new comedy pilot The Sackett Sisters, executive-produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock (the team behind both 30 Rock and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

Phillips will portray Nancy, who is described as “the living embodiment of failure” due to a series of failed marriages and arrests, as well as the inability to keep a job. The other Sackett sister has not yet been cast. I know it’s too much to ask for Amy Poehler, but...

