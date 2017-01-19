Screengrab via YouTube

Here is your first look at Casting JonBenét, the documentary about both the unsolved case of JonBenét Ramsey and the nation’s endless fascination with it. It’s brief, but unsettling to say the least.



In the clip, recently released by Netflix ahead of the film’s premiere at Sundance, a group of blonde girls vying for the chance to portray a child they know very little about gather on folding chairs. “Do you know who killed JonBenét?” asks Hannah, holding a slate. There is no answer, because we still don’t know; nothing about this documentary will reveal the answer, but it will poke the long-slumbering bear of a case that still holds a macabre grip on the imaginations and the minds of many.

The clip isn’t much, substance-wise, but it seems to set the tone —less lurid and more curious and exploratory, maybe? The documentary will premiere at Sundance January 22nd and will come to Netflix in April.