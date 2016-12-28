Images via Getty.

Jennifer Lopez and Drake’s rumored relationship has been in the tabloids for a couple weeks now (remember last week’s story about Lopez choosing Drake over $1 million?), but I didn’t believe it until Wednesday morning, after seeing this Instagram photo of them doing the very definition of canoodling in front of... a fire started by their passion?



Both of them shared the same caption-free photo, which E! claims led to both of them being unfollowed by the love of Drake’s life, Rihanna. But, they continue, “J.Lo and Drake...still subscribe to [Rihanna’s] Instagram.” I don’t find that detail as juicy as E! does, because if I were Rihanna (imagine!), I would have unfollowed Drake immediately after this year’s VMAs.

I suppose we should have seen this coming. Remember the 2013 Grammys?

GIF Image via screengrab.

Speaking of new couples, here’s one that’s sort of out left field because neither seems like the other’s type, but sort of not because they once starred in a movie together. So, I guess it’s out of left-center field? Is that a thing? Sports fans, help.

Anyway, it’s these two:

Charlize Theron and Seth MacFarlane. It pains me to admit this, but Charlize, I sorta get it!



Ariana Grande Notes app-ed last night:

