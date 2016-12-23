At the end of a bizarre interview with Brazilian entertainment reporter Carol Moreira about his upcoming film XXX: We Felt Like Making Another One, Vin Diesel decided to tell his interviewer that he respected her work and enjoyed the experience. By that I mean he called Moreira “fucking sexy” and “beautiful,” professed his love for her, and told nearby crew members to gawk at her, too.

After roughly ten minutes of chatting, Moreira decides to end the interview by asking Diesel to say his famous line from Guardians of the Galaxy (“I am Groot”) in Portuguese. After saying “Eu sou o Groot” to the best of his ability, he adds a few other lines that Moreira absolutely did not ask for.

Said Diesel:

“I love you. I love her. Man, she’s so fucking sexy I can’t do this interview. Look at her. Guys. Look at her. She’s so fucking beautiful you can’t even do an interview with her. Someone save me. When did this turn into a beautiful world? When did this turn into the most gorgeous girl in Brazil? When did this turn into I love you?”

Moreira accepts Diesel’s aggressive and unprofessional comments with a few pained laughs and smiles that appear to be masking acute discomfort and a desire to get the hell out of there. According to a translation from The Sun, Moreira said this about the exchange:

“[I was] completely uncomfortable. I was not sure what to do. I just laughed because it was a very delicate situation. I did not like it. At the time I did not know how to react, but you will see that I was uncomfortable, it was not nice that he interrupted my work.”

Additionally, “When did this turn into I love you?” sounds like the question a meek and tremendously irritating little British academic played by someone like Craig Roberts would ask the gorgeous and smart and funny and hip and sorta emotionally damaged (but in a sexy way) object of his fascination played by someone like Bel Powley who baffles the audience by loving him back at the end of a terrible romcom called, like, Edward and Elsie and Everything Else. It also sounds like harassment.

