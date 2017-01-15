Photo Credit: HBO

Our hip, hot Holiness makes his grand debut tonight when the first season of The Young Pope premieres on HBO. And after much speculation, and even more internet memes, I’m pretty curious. I expect you are too.

HBO has thrown itself aboard the prestige television train, and The Young Pope appears to be their latest effort. But based on the trailers, the show seems to be toying with genre. We might be inclined to identify the series as a drama, but then, it also looks deliciously campy. In terms of premise, The Young Pope also offers much opportunity for cutting, dark parody. In fact, the A.V. Club remarks that the show “has a healthy sense of sense of the surreal,” and that those of us writhing under the new Trumpian Nightmare might detect parallels between protagonist Pope Pius XIII (Jude Law) and the Donald (Toxic Burlap Bag). Hurray?



It’s clear that we’ll have plenty to discuss. Let’s take it away in the comments, shall we?