Inspired by her best-selling book #GIRLBOSS, Netflix has developed a series tracing Sophia Amoruso’s ascent to e-commerce stardom. And if the first trailer is any indication, it’s going to be quick-witted, irreverent, and wildly multi-chromatic.

“Know what your shit’s worth, ‘cause you just got played,” Nasty Gal founder Amoruso tells a bored thrift shop owner, after conning him out of a one-of-a-kind pastel motorcycle jacket. She explains in a voiceover that she “flip[s] clothes” like others “flip houses”—and sure enough, we watch as she sells that same calfskin jacket for a pretty penny on eBay.

Pitch Perfect writer Kay Cannon created the series (with Charlize Theron as executive producer), and the trailer indicates a similar affect. As Amoruso, Britt Robertson evokes an especially frenetic, in-your-face Anna Kendrick. She stares at the world with hungry purpose, and she pushes a stalled car in daisy dukes while flipping the bird at the trolley behind her. And all the while, her bangs are exquisite.

The real Amoruso filed for bankruptcy last year, and Nasty Gal has come under serious scrutiny. All the same, the entrepreneur has wielded major influence in the fashion world and beyond. This series will only deepen her imprint.

Girl Boss premieres April 21, and it looks like a hell of a lot of fun.

