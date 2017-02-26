La La Land won the Oscar for Best Original Song. The award was handed out by Samuel L. Jackson. He presented the statue to three white men who won an award for making jazz music.

For a refresher, this was Jackson’s response in a recent interview about this year’s Oscar-nominated films.

Again, here was that moment.

Dude, same.

