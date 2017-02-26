Here Is Samuel L. Jackson Being Forced to Give La La Land An OscarKara BrownYesterday 11:30pmFiled to: samuel l jacksonOSCARS 2017Academy AwardsLa la landside-eyeoscars1179EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkLa La Land won the Oscar for Best Original Song. The award was handed out by Samuel L. Jackson. He presented the statue to three white men who won an award for making jazz music. Advertisement For a refresher, this was Jackson’s response in a recent interview about this year’s Oscar-nominated films.Again, here was that moment. Dude, same.Recommended StoriesWe're Always Gonna Love You: It's the Jezebel Oscars LiveblogWatch Viola Davis Tearfully Accept Her First OscarIranian Director Asghar Farhadi Skips Accepting His Second Oscar to Protest Trump's Travel BanKara Brownkara.brown@jezebel.com@KararbrownSenior Writer, JezebelReply117 repliesLeave a reply