Here you go, just what the doctor ordered—one minute and 11 seconds of Queen Elizabeth II feeding bananas to elephants.

Well, specifically, it’s one elephant, and she doesn’t feed him so much as he snatches a banana out of her hand and crams it into his mouth, and then everyone claps. Let’s see that again.

Photo via Getty Images.

Ah, yes, very good.