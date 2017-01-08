Here Are Your 2017 Golden Globe WinnersRich Juzwiak14 minutes agoFiled to: 2017 Golden GlobesAwardsGolden Globe Awards11EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Gif via NBC. It was a night that awarded work you’ve by now heard way too much about (La La Land nabbed seven trophies, including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy), and perhaps knew nothing of (The Night Manager—????—won three acting awards!!!!). Advertisement Other multiple winners included The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (predictable), The Crown (uh, OK?) Atlanta (hurrah!), and, in an extremely unlikely turn, Paul Verhoeven’s rape dramedy Elle (including a much deserved Actress - Motion Picture - Drama win for master Isabelle Huppert).And in a stunning turn of events, after being shut out of every category for which it was nominated, Jez fave Moonlight nabbed the honor for Motion Picture - Drama, proving that no matter how bleak things might seem, there is always hope. Advertisement Below is the list of winners, in the order they were named, so you can relive the excitement of the night. This is a list for dreamers.Supporting Actor - Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals) Actor - TV Series - Drama: Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath) Actress - TV Series - Musical or Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) TV Series - Comedy or Musical: Atlanta Actress - Limited Series or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) Limited Series or TV Movie: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story Supporting Actor - TV Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie: Hugh Laurie (The Night Manager) Original Score - Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz (La La Land) Original Song - Motion Picture: “City of Stars” (La La Land) Supporting Actress Motion Picture: Viola Davis (Fences) Supporting Actress - TV Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie: Olivia Colman (The Night Manager) (She wasn’t there so Cuba Gooding, Jr., accepted it on her behalf, and Kristen Bell just stood there and let him.) Advertisement Sponsored Actor - Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling (La La Land) Screenplay - Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle (La La Land) Motion Picture, Animated: Zootopia Motion Picture, Foreign Language: Elle Actor - Limited Series or TV Movie: Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager) Actress - TV Series -Drama: Claire Foy (The Crown) TV Series - Drama: The Crown Best Director - Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle (La La Land) Actor - TV Series - Musical or Comedy: Donald Glover (Atlanta) Actress - Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical: Emma Stone (La La Land) Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: La La Land Actor - Motion Picture - Drama: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) Actress - Motion Picture - Drama: Isabelle Huppert (Elle) Motion Picture - Drama: Moonlight Recommended StoriesHere's Every Look from the 74th Annual Golden Globes Red Carpet. Awards Season Is Here!From La La Land, It's Your Golden Globes LiveblogFrom La La Land to People v. O.J., Here Are the 2017 Golden Globe NomineesTracee Ellis Ross Just Won Her First Golden Globe For Black-ishViola Davis Says Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in Fences Is 'Right On Time'Donald Glover Beautifully Emphasizes That Movies and TV Are Lies in Golden Globes SpeechRich Juzwiakrich@gizmodomedia.com@richjuzSome Pig. Terrific. Radiant. Humble.Reply11 repliesLeave a reply