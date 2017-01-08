GIF Gif via NBC.

It was a night that awarded work you’ve by now heard way too much about (La La Land nabbed seven trophies, including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy), and perhaps knew nothing of (The Night Manager—????—won three acting awards!!!!).

Other multiple winners included The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (predictable), The Crown (uh, OK?) Atlanta (hurrah!), and, in an extremely unlikely turn, Paul Verhoeven’s rape dramedy Elle (including a much deserved Actress - Motion Picture - Drama win for master Isabelle Huppert).

And in a stunning turn of events, after being shut out of every category for which it was nominated, Jez fave Moonlight nabbed the honor for Motion Picture - Drama, proving that no matter how bleak things might seem, there is always hope.

Below is the list of winners, in the order they were named, so you can relive the excitement of the night. This is a list for dreamers.

Supporting Actor - Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)

Actor - TV Series - Drama: Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath)



Actress - TV Series - Musical or Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

TV Series - Comedy or Musical: Atlanta

Actress - Limited Series or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story)

Limited Series or TV Movie: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Supporting Actor - TV Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie: Hugh Laurie (The Night Manager)

Original Score - Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz (La La Land)

Original Song - Motion Picture: “City of Stars” (La La Land)

Supporting Actress Motion Picture: Viola Davis (Fences)

Supporting Actress - TV Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie: Olivia Colman (The Night Manager)

(She wasn’t there so Cuba Gooding, Jr., accepted it on her behalf, and Kristen Bell just stood there and let him.)

Actor - Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Screenplay - Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Motion Picture, Animated: Zootopia

Motion Picture, Foreign Language: Elle

Actor - Limited Series or TV Movie: Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager)

Actress - TV Series -Drama: Claire Foy (The Crown)

TV Series - Drama: The Crown

Best Director - Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Actor - TV Series - Musical or Comedy: Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Actress - Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical: Emma Stone (La La Land)

Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: La La Land

Actor - Motion Picture - Drama: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Actress - Motion Picture - Drama: Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Motion Picture - Drama: Moonlight