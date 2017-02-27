Images via Getty.

This year’s Oscars was not as white as last year (in fact, it was reportedly the least white it’s ever been!), but it was still pretty white. Congrats to all the winners.

Advertisement

Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Makeup and Hairstyling: Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini, and Christopher Nelson, Suicide Squad

Advertisement

Costume Design: Colleen Atwood, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Documentary Feature: O.J. Made in America

Sound Editing: Sylvain Bellemare, Arrival

Sponsored

Sound Mixing: Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie, and Peter Grace, Hacksaw Ridge

Actress in a Supporting Role: Viola Davis, Fences

Advertisement

Advertisement

Foreign Language Film: The Salesman

Animated Short Film: Piper

Animation Feature Film: Zootopia

Advertisement

Production Design: La La Land

Visual Effects: Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, and Dan Lemmon, Jungle Book

Film Editing: John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge

Advertisement

Advertisement

Documentary Short Subject: Orlando von Einsidel and Joanna Natasegara, The White Helmet

Live Action Short Film: Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy, Sing

Cinematography: Linus Sandgren, La La Land

Advertisement

Original Score: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Orignal Song: “City of Stars” by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul, La La Land

Original Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adapted Screenplay: Moonlight, screenplay by Barry Jenkins; story by Tarell Alvin McCraney

Directing: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Actor in a Leading Role: Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Advertisement

Actress in a Leading Role: Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Picture: Moonlight