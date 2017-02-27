Here Are All Your 2017 Oscar WinnersJoanna RothkopfToday 12:10amFiled to: oscarsOSCARS 2017academy awardsawards shows2158EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Images via Getty. This year’s Oscars was not as white as last year (in fact, it was reportedly the least white it’s ever been!), but it was still pretty white. Congrats to all the winners. Advertisement Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, MoonlightMakeup and Hairstyling: Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini, and Christopher Nelson, Suicide Squad Advertisement Costume Design: Colleen Atwood, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find ThemDocumentary Feature: O.J. Made in America Sound Editing: Sylvain Bellemare, Arrival Sponsored Sound Mixing: Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie, and Peter Grace, Hacksaw RidgeActress in a Supporting Role: Viola Davis, Fences Advertisement Advertisement Foreign Language Film: The SalesmanAnimated Short Film: PiperAnimation Feature Film: Zootopia Advertisement Production Design: La La LandVisual Effects: Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, and Dan Lemmon, Jungle BookFilm Editing: John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge Advertisement Advertisement Documentary Short Subject: Orlando von Einsidel and Joanna Natasegara, The White HelmetLive Action Short Film: Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy, SingCinematography: Linus Sandgren, La La Land Advertisement Original Score: Justin Hurwitz, La La LandOrignal Song: “City of Stars” by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul, La La LandOriginal Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea Advertisement Advertisement Adapted Screenplay: Moonlight, screenplay by Barry Jenkins; story by Tarell Alvin McCraneyDirecting: Damien Chazelle, La La LandActor in a Leading Role: Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea Advertisement Actress in a Leading Role: Emma Stone, La La LandBest Picture: MoonlightRecommended StoriesHere Is Samuel L. Jackson Being Forced to Give La La Land An OscarIranian Director Asghar Farhadi Skips Accepting His Second Oscar to Protest Trump's Travel BanWatch Viola Davis Tearfully Accept Her First OscarHollywood Is So Happy. Watch Them Dance.After Sparring with Karl Lagerfeld, Meryl Streep Shows Up at the Oscars Wearing Elie SaabA Chat With Lesley Barber, the Composer of 2016's Best Film Score (and Why it Won't Win an Oscar)Joanna Rothkopfjoanna@jezebel.com@joannarothkopfFeatures Editor, JezebelReply215 repliesLeave a reply