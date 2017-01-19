Image via Getty

Chrisette Michele, a Grammy winner with a great voice and questionable views, has chosen to go gentle into that dark night that is the inauguration of Donald Trump by agreeing to perform on Friday. She has her reasons.

In fact, many of the scheduled performers have found reasons to justify their participation, including 3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold, who told TMZ, “It’s all about America...We love America, man.” In Michele’s case, it’s about peace. The New York Daily News reported this week that “the deal was reached a week ago, but has been kept ‘a big secret’ because Michele’s camp feared the seven days of criticism that would surely lead up the divisive President-elect’s big day.”

In response to criticism over her choice to essentially support Lucifer’s only begotten son, Michele cited peace, progress, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., posting an open letter on Twitter in illegible aqua font. “We Can’t Be Present If We’re Silent,” she writes. “I am willing to be a bridge. I don’t mind These Stones, if they allow me to be a voice for the voiceless. I am here.” Hardly any of this makes sense:

But...you can be present in other ways. You can...not use your voice for this. Seems like the future president for whom she’s performing is more of a threat to black history than anything, as well as an opponent to “peaceful and progressive conversation.” And that the bridge she hopes to be is a bridge to nowhere. But as Michele admits, she’s #NoPoliticalGenius.