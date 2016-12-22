GIF Images via Getty.

Just days after they were photographed holding hands and kissing on a beach, the 25-year-old who sings songs about not talking to her anymore took to Twitter to announce that he was not going to talk to her anymore because she didn’t tell him that she hadn’t technically broken up with the 25-year-old who plays a wolf on MTV.



In a series of tweets that appear to have been a direct response to the news that she was secretly dating two people at the same time, the singer wrote:

I can’t believe what I’m reading. No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I’m not going to be in the middle of it. I don’t know [the MTV wolf] personally, but I know he shouldn’t be treated this way. She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me. I want nothing but peace for all, I’m just removing myself from this.

Unable to remove herself from this, she quickly responded with a tweet of her own. “[The MTV wolf] and I have been broken up for like over two weeks,” she wrote. “And [the singer] and I ARENT DATING we are friends.”

So the singer was confused, and she wasn’t actually cheating on him with him. I suppose that means he’ll be reinserting himself into this any second now.