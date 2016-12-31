In light of the tragic and untimely passing of Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, HBO announced Friday that the documentary Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher will premiere Saturday, January 7 at 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The documentary screened earlier this year at Cannes and the New York Film Festival, but no premiere date had been set. The film follows Fisher and Reynolds in the weeks leading up to Reynolds receiving the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, presented to her by Fisher. The film itself is a “story of the family’s complicated love” and will present “an intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity.”

Fisher and Reynolds were neighbors, living next door to each other in the same Hollywood compound. Their life together as mother and daughter was fraught but ultimately built on a foundation of deep, abiding love. On Sunday, HBO will air Wishful Drinking, which is an adaptation of Fisher’s 2010 one-woman Broadway show.



Advertisement

“Mother and I live next door to each other, separated by one daunting hill,” Fisher says in this clip from Bright Lights. Carrying a tray of mac and cheese, she smiles and says, “I usually come to her.”