Page Six reports that Macy’s CEO Terry Lundgren was recently honored by the Fashion Institute of Technology and shared this anecdote about dragging Wintour to deepest Queens, as though Flushing were one of Jupiter’s moons:

“What a lot people do not know is that Anna Wintour came out to an opening for Macy’s in Flushing, Queens, with Kate Hudson at 8 a.m. I looked at Anna and I said, ‘I bet this is the first time that you have been in Queens,’ and Anna said, ‘I have been to Queens before,’ and I said, ‘Not this part of Queens.’ ”

Where else has Anna Wintour been in Queens? We can safely assume she has been to JFK airport. (LaGuardia—maybe.) She has definitely been to Long Island City’s MoMA P.S. 1, attending a ritzy 2014 party featuring a performance by Ariana Grande. And in fact Getty confirms that she has been to Flushing for several years running!

To attend the US Open. Obviously.

It turns out, however, that Anna has also stopped by another Macy’s—the one in Queens Center—for Fashion’s Night Out in 2009.

So, Anna Wintour goes to Queens—for an airport, a fundraiser, the US Open, or a Macy’s.