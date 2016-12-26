Hackers Tried to Make Us All Think Britney Spears Was DeadAimée LutkinToday 11:00amFiled to: Dirt Bagbritney spearscarries fisherdebbie reynoldsKhloe KardashianKim KardashianKanye WestAmber RoseZsa Zsa GaborBrandyMonicaBlake SheltonGwen Stefani515EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via Getty. At this point, it isn’t too hard to believe that our youngest, most spritely celebrities could be lost in the last week of 2016, even if they’re right in the middle of a comeback. Advertisement Early Monday morning, hackers took advantage of everyone’s sense of impending doom and stole Sony Music Global’s Twitter account. They immediately tried to convince us that Britney Spears is dead, tweeting, “RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney 1981-2016,” following it up with, “britney spears is dead by accident! we will tell you more soon #RIPBritney.” This would be the most incompetent celebrity death announcement ever, but thousands of RTs show that many were prepared to believe anything terrible is possible:Bob Dylan’s Twitter also appeared to be hacked, tweeting an RIP for Britney, since he is surely her biggest fan:The tweets have since been deleted, and Sony Music Global is back to tweeting about global music. Spears seems fine:If only all the celebrity deaths of 2016 were a hoax. Advertisement Advertisement [TMZ]Carrie Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, tweeted on Sunday that Fisher is in stable condition since her heart attack on Friday. This is slightly better than the news her brother Todd Fisher gave to Reuters on Saturday, saying that it was “not fair to say stable.” [Page Six]Kim Kardashian appeared beside Khloé Kardashian at the family Christmas party without her wedding ring. Also without Kanye West, leading many to speculate that she replaced her husband with a lip ring. However, in the Snapchat below, Khloé does say, “Mrs. West in the building!” as though any of us have ever thought of Kim Kardashian that way. Kim remains silent, but deadly.[BET]Watching Amber Rose’s son open Christmas presents will make you excited about consumerism again. [Amber Rose]Some good old Zsa Zsa Gabor goss from her “house boy.” [Page Six]Brandy’s continued beef with Monica is confusing to all. [Bossip]Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani shared their private show. [US Magazine]Aimée Lutkin@alutkinContributing writer at Jezebel. Reply51 repliesLeave a reply