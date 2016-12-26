Image via Getty.

At this point, it isn’t too hard to believe that our youngest, most spritely celebrities could be lost in the last week of 2016, even if they’re right in the middle of a comeback.

Advertisement

Early Monday morning, hackers took advantage of everyone’s sense of impending doom and stole Sony Music Global’s Twitter account. They immediately tried to convince us that Britney Spears is dead, tweeting, “RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney 1981-2016,” following it up with, “britney spears is dead by accident! we will tell you more soon #RIPBritney.”

This would be the most incompetent celebrity death announcement ever, but thousands of RTs show that many were prepared to believe anything terrible is possible:

Bob Dylan’s Twitter also appeared to be hacked, tweeting an RIP for Britney, since he is surely her biggest fan:

The tweets have since been deleted, and Sony Music Global is back to tweeting about global music. Spears seems fine:

If only all the celebrity deaths of 2016 were a hoax.



Advertisement

Advertisement

[TMZ]

Carrie Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, tweeted on Sunday that Fisher is in stable condition since her heart attack on Friday. This is slightly better than the news her brother Todd Fisher gave to Reuters on Saturday, saying that it was “not fair to say stable.”

[Page Six]

Kim Kardashian appeared beside Khloé Kardashian at the family Christmas party without her wedding ring. Also without Kanye West, leading many to speculate that she replaced her husband with a lip ring. However, in the Snapchat below, Khloé does say, “Mrs. West in the building!” as though any of us have ever thought of Kim Kardashian that way. Kim remains silent, but deadly.

[BET]