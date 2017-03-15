Christ, not this shit again: it looks like hackers have gained access to private photos of Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried and leaked them on the internet.



In what is being dubbed as the Fappening 2.0, TMZ reports that nude photos of Seyfried and her former boyfriend were posted on a website called Celeb Jihad on Wednesday. A letter written by her attorneys states that the pictures were “wrongfully obtained” and leaked to the site and requests that they be removed at once.

She wasn’t the only one affected by this recent hack; it seems that “private” photos of Emma Watson were also leaked, though hers are not nudes. “Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen. They are not nude photographs,” reads a statement from Watson’s spokesperson, as per the Telegraph.

The photos of Watson reportedly ended up on both Reddit and 4chan and the Telegraph reports that the original poster of the photos alluded to the fact that there could be more photos of other celebrities coming in the future.

From the Telegraph:

“There may be a few more names added to that list but these are the big two. “Don’t want to break any Reddit rules so no links right now but there should be some really good drama over the next few days.”

“Really good drama” is one way to describe it, but you could also just call it an egregious and gross invasion of privacy. That works just as well and is much more accurate.

[TMZ, The Telegraph]

Lovable Twitter power user Chrissy Teigen has been upfront and open about her struggles with postpartum depression after the birth of the most adorable baby in the world, Luna, opening up about her struggle in a candid essay in Glamour.



What’s also reassuring to learn is that her husband John Legend has been immensely supportive of her struggles, even though he can’t quite understand them.

From Page Six:

“For me as a husband, it was my job to do the best I could to support her and understand what she was going through,” he said. “I feel like that’s the least I could do.[As a man] you don’t know internally what it feels like. You should read about it and understand what it is and really just be there to help.”

[Page Six]