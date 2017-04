Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend an event for the Italian Wool Industry and the Prince of Wales’s Campaign for Wool at Palazzo Pitti, on April 3 in Florence. Images via Getty.

Have you talked to grandpa since he got back from Italy? Yeah, sounds like he and Camilla had a great time.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visit Sant’Ambrogio Market to celebrate the Slow Food movement and meet local food producers of the Abruzzo region and areas affected by the earthquakes of 2016 on April 3 in Florence.

Saw lots of art, of course.



Prince Charles, Prince of Wales visits Palazzo Strozzi and unveils a sculpture by Henry Moore to mark the Centenary of the British Institute in Florence and meet British Institute staff, on April 3 in Florence.

Camilla got them into some behind-the-scenes thing.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visit an art restoration workshop Opificio delle Pietre Dure e Laboratori di Restauro during day 4 of their visit to Italy, on April 3 in Florence.

He went on for like 15 minutes about some espresso bar she found.



Prince Charles, Prince of Wales drinks his coffee as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall waits for her drink at the start their day with a coffee at a market shop to celebrate the Slow Food movement during day 4 of their visit to Italy, on April 3, 2017 in Florence, Italy.

And obviously they drank the whole time.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visit Sant’Ambrogio Market to celebrate the Slow Food movement and meet local food producers of the Abruzzo region and areas affected by the earthquakes of 2016, on April 3 in Florence.

I know it’s not good for his blood pressure but are you going to be the one to tell him that? Because I’m not.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales visited a British Embassy exhibition about the work of the Red Cross at Pasubio Ossuary on April 1 in Veneto.

Anyway, he says hi.