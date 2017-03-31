Image via Getty.

Move over, other babies, because there’s a new boss baby in town. WWD reports the happy news that Anna Wintour’s daughter-in-law Lizzy and son Charlie Shaffer have welcomed a baby named Caroline, a name befitting the future queen of New York. Caroline was born Tuesday, which means she is three days old and already wearing nicer clothes than most adults.



My initial reaction, if you were wondering, was a slew of extremely dumb Carrie Bradshaw bon mots, like Can a bouncing bundle of joy do anything to melt the Nuclear Wintour? and Will diapers suddenly become de rigueur? But it’s Boss Baby release weekend and we have all the baby puns we could ever want, so let’s just revel in the fact that Anna is now a Nana. God bless.