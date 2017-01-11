Image via Amazon Studios.

The creative team behind Good Girls Revolt, which chronicled the the story of three young women (including Nora Ephron) working at a Newsweek-like magazine in 1969, started a revolution when Amazon canceled the show late last year, and pitched the second season to several other networks. Unfortunately, creator Dana Calvo announced Wednesday that their efforts had failed. Good Girls Revolt is officially dead, the revolution is over.



Deadline reports that despite “some networks” showing interest after Amazon bailed, no one was interested enough to save it. In an understandably bleak Instagram post containing the photo of an empty set, Calvo wrote:

Good Girls Revolt won’t be airing on another network. We made what felt like a 10-hour play, and I will miss the world and the characters that our cast brought to life. Mostly, I will miss hearing from all of you who said it had an impact. Sending love and thanks today for the privilege of being able to tell stories that bring us closer and make us stronger. #goodgirlsrevolt

The revolution was televised. Until it wasn’t.