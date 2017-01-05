Photo: AP

But for the grace of God goes Queen Elizabeth, creeping late-night around the castle.

According to the Times of London, a guard says he almost shot the Queen when he spotted her, clad in a raincoat “walking off her insomnia,” which sure sounds like a cover story for something much more interesting, but who I am to say.

On one occasion he was patrolling inside the perimeter of the Palace walls at 3 a.m. when he spotted a figure in the darkness. Thinking that he had come across an intruder, he shouted: “Who’s that?” To his surprise it was the Queen. “Bloody hell, Your Majesty, I nearly shot you,” he blurted out. Realising that he had spoken out of turn, he waited for a dressing-down. “That’s quite all right,” HM replied. “Next time I’ll ring through beforehand so you don’t have to shoot me.”

