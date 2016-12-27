On January 20, a thin-skinned adult baby with a short fuse and very orange skin will be sworn in as the next president of the United States. The day after, thousands of women and allies will gather to march on Washington, joined by Harry Belafonte, Gloria Steinem and Planned Parenthood, BuzzFeed reports.



Steinem and Belafonte will serve as honorary co-chairs and will attend the event and Planned Parenthood will “provide digital promotion, volunteers, and staff around the country, as well as event safety and security expertise.” There is also talk of Steinem and Belafonte speaking at the rally, but the official lineup hasn’t been solidified.

Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood, said in a statemement that the intent of the rally will be to “send a strong message to the incoming administration that millions of people across this country are prepared to fight attacks on reproductive health care, abortion services, and access to Planned Parenthood, as they intersect with the rights of young people, people of color, immigrants, and people of all faiths, backgrounds, and incomes.”



The march’s purpose and its policies haven’t been made entirely clear, either. BuzzFeed handily points out that the point of the march is not specifically anti-Trump, but “pro-woman.” In a statement to BuzzFeed, organizers said that the march is intended to be a “display of solidarity affirming our shared humanity and fundamental human rights.” Protesting the past is largely ineffectual; we can’t change what has already happened, but uniting in the face of what’s to come is essential. For that alone, the success of this event is crucial.

If you can’t make it to Washington, find your local event at the Facebook page here.