Leah Ann Vick was indicted on Wednesday in Floyd County, Kentucky, for stealing thousand of dollars worth of Girl Scout treats, according to a local CBS News affiliate. The theft happened over several months earlier this year, during which Vick, Girl Scout Troop Leader for the Wilderness Road Chapter, siphoned that sweet sugar off her troop. Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Bartley says that the biggest load was picked up by Vick on February 1 without payment, cookies which were meant to be distributed to girls in her troop.

“The ones that she did pick up, at least for her own troop, were never sold by the troop,” said Bartley, “She picked up the cookies and never took them to them, so we don’t know what she did with them.”

Vick also managed to steal a considerable amount of cold hard cash, mostly through false reporting, says Haleigh McGraw, Marketing Director for the Kentucky Wilderness Road Council:

Officials said Vick reported false information including the number of girls in her troop and that she led a second troop in Ashland. They also said Vick set up several troops across Eastern Kentucky and they’ve now learned many girls Vick reported participating were not involved. “Because of that she was able to acquire more than 26,000 dollars worth of Girl Scout cookies,” McGraw said.

The Appalachian News Express reports that Vick was charged with “felony theft by unlawful taking.” They also report the amount of cookies at $15,000, but I say let the legend grow! Unfortunately for those seeking justice, Vick has disappeared along with her ill-gotten treats. There are four addresses in different counties associated with Vick’s name, and authorities have been unable to locate her. Bartley says that state troopers have been looking for her to no avail.

“It looks like she picked up the cookies and, now, she and the cookies have disappeared,” he said.