Art by Jim Cooke.

We’re excited to announce that DirtCast, our new podcast dissecting the salacious and calculated world of celebrity gossip, is—like Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Darker—coming very soon.



Advertisement

But aren’t there more important things going on in the world that we should be talking about right now?, some of you—the idiots—will ask, and yeah, duh, of course there are. That’s why we have our sister politics podcast Big Time Dicks to keep you well informed. So while our smarter colleagues Prachi and Joanna do the dirty work of keeping an eye on politics front, please allow me, Madeleine Davies, and co-host Bobby Finger to guide you into the underbelly of the tabloid industry to tell you which celebrity couples are fake, why people keep giving Kelsey Grammer TV shows, and which reality star will be our next president (spoiler: it’s definitely Kylie Jenner).

DirtCast, produced by Fusion’s exceptionally talented Executive Director of Audio, Mandana Mofidi, and Levi Sharpe, will premiere February 8 and will appear each and every following Wednesday until the end of time, which, who knows, might be tomorrow. You can listen to our short introductory episode here. (Feel free to subscribe, by the way.)

So please tune in because if one thing is clear in trying times, it’s that someone has to keep an eye on Taylor Swift.