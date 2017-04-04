Image screengrab via YouTube; Blumhouse Productions.

Jordan Peele’s thriller Get Out passed the $100 million box office mark in mid-March, but it was just getting started.

Advertisement

According to Box Office Mojo, the film crossed the $150 million mark last weekend, and Forbes is reporting that Get Out is officially the highest grossing “feature debut for a writer/director of an original screenplay,” making the world Jordan Peele’s oyster. No one is sure where he’s going to go with bags of money and a reputation for hits, but there are rumors he may be asked to direct a live action Akira remake, which is good, because live action anime remakes need some help at the box office.

Peele isn’t the only one with expanding opportunities following Get Out’s success. Producer Jason Blum has secured financing to open his own television studio, according to The New York Times. The money comes from British company ITV Studios, and Blumhouse Television will be focusing on projects about “things that scare us.” The company is already working on a mini-series for Showtime called Secure and Hold: The Last Days of Roger Ailes, plus developing a series based on The Purge film franchise. Lots of things scare us, from real-life sexually harassing executives to getting killed by someone in a clown mask.

Advertisement

As a fun aside, Jordan Peele’s wife, Chelsea Peretti, is also doing well: