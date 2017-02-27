On Sunday evening, Casey Affleck, an alleged sexual predator, won the Academy Award for Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of a grief-stricken father in Manchester By The Sea.

Affleck has been accused of grabbing a producer when she refused to share a hotel room with her and sending her abusive text messages. He has also reportedly referred to women as “cows,” and asked the producer if it’s about time she got pregnant.

During his speech, he did not apologize to the employees who he allegedly mistreated, but he did thank Denzel Washington for teaching him to act, who looked notably uncomfortable the whole time.

At the same awards show, Mel Gibson was honored for his “comeback” with a nomination for directing Hacksaw Ridge. Congrats!