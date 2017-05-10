“Hey guys let’s party.”

When I idly tabbed over to Facebook for a little late-afternoon unproductivity, this is what greeted me from the Weather Channel: a video casually captioned, “This bizarre video of a clam digging in sand has gone viral.”

The Facebook presence of the Weather Channel is, of course, totally off the wall and has been for quite some time. But they’ve really topped themselves here.

GIF

At least one Facebook commenter and also a couple of apparent experts in Jezebel Slack suggest that, contrary to the Weather Channel’s caption, this might be a geoduck. Fucked up, whatever it is.