Danielle Bregoli, a.k.a. the “cash me ousside” girl has signed a deal with IMG to create and star in a reality television show, which was, of course, inevitable. Great. Just what we need.



TMZ reports:

We’re told Danielle scribbled her John Hancock Friday for a reality show that will be loosely formatted, starring, of course, Danielle. Nothing’s been shot, but we’re told producers are so confident they’re going to shop the concept and believe they can sell a series in the room. She’ll have some high-powered help — we’ve learned she’s signed with IMG’s original content department.

If you’ll recall, Bregoli started out by giving us all a pretty funny and seemingly harmless chuckle when she schooled Dr. Phil on his own television show and coined a catchphrase that was funny for about seven seconds. Since then we’ve seen entirely too much of this ill-mannered 13-year-old with an speech pattern she claims to have gotten “from the streets.”

She’s spent her time in the limelight getting into fights on commercial airplanes, threatening the Kardashians, and, for some inexplicable fucking reason, earning $30,000 for appearances. Of course, this is was bound to happen because why wouldn’t the nation that gave Mama June a television show, elected Donald Trump, and continues to believe the Hollywood Medium allow a troubled child with an accent that is almost certainly racist to become a celebrity?

There are so many people to blame here—ourselves for indulging in bottom-barrel nonsense, Bregoli’s mother, who has a laundry list of problems on her own, and the greedy executives, booking agents, and representatives looking to profit off all this. However, the largest helping of blame goes to Dr. Phil for putting this shit on the air in the first place under the guise of giving a shit about Bregoli’s wellbeing.

Dr. Phil is a bad psychologist, but he is very good as it real job—exploiting vulnerable people for ratings. We’d all do well to remember that when this Danielle Bregoli train certainly crashes and burns.