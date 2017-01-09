GIF Images via Getty/M6.

After a long investigation that included the examination of “video surveillance” taken by shops surrounding the scene of the crime, police have arrested 16 people across France in connection with Kim Kardashian’s robbery in Paris last October.



Writes Le Monde:

Most of the arrested men are known to the police force...and are described as seasoned criminals. The oldest of them is 72 years old. They were placed in custody. During the various searches, the investigators found money in cash.

Police were initially put “on the trail” of the alleged criminals (who stole around $10.5 million of jewelry) after discovering that “the DNA found on a clamp left in place” after the incident belonged “to a man already known to the police for robbery.” TMZ reports DNA was also retrieved from a gag “used to silence Kim.”

Officials from France “may soon go to New York” to speak with Kardashian in person, meaning it’s possible we’ll see much of this play out on the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

