On Thursday morning, Martha Stewart awoke to the blizzard just like every other person in the New York area. But unlike myself—who put sweatpants over my pajamas and kind of blindly felt my way down Houston to the Whole Foods where, unlike my fridge, the milk is unexpired—Martha had a pleasant morning. She took her Instagram followers on a video tour of her new ladyslipper orchids—including a new variety she purchased just last night!—before jumping in her truck to plow the once-verdant grounds of her Bedford estate’s gardens, groves and allées by herself.

Advertisement

She got stuck.

Apparently bored and definitely trapped in the snow, Stewart has been tweeting and instagramming updates from the Ford pickup truck she uses for plowing, which is not something I knew I wanted until now.

Darn!!!!