Frank Ocean, once famous for his sporadic musical output, was quick to release his first solo single since his triumphant third major work Blonde dropped in August. Ocean debuted “Chanel” on his Beats 1 radio show Blonded Friday night, and, a few minutes after, played a remix of the same track. He also released the song’s pretty, spaced-out lyrics on his Tumblr, which revolve around the hypnotic double-entendre “I see both sides like Chanel.”



This newfound wellspring of Ocean songs after a dry four years of hopeful waiting has Twitter, appropriately, losing its mind with happiness.

Listen to the remix (below), or the original track on pretty much any major streaming service (iTunes, Spotify, Tidal).



