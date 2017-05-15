Image via Getty.

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey castmember Dina Manzo and her boyfriend David Cantin were beaten and restrained in their Monmouth County townhouse this weekend after interrupting two burglars in the midst of a home invasion.

The couple arrived home from the first communion of Manzo’s goddaughter/the daughter of fellow RHONJ cast member Teresa Giudice, Audriana, around 11 p.m. on Saturday night. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, the Cantin and Manzo walked in on the burglary-in-progress, prompting one burglar to hit Cantin several times in the head with a baseball bat and the other to repeatedly punch Manzo in the face. The robbers then bound Manzo and Cantin before escaping with money and jewelry.

The Prosecutor’s Office reports that Cantin was able to free himself and call the police. He and Manzo were taken to the hospital where he was treated for a broken nose and other “significant” face injuries. Manzo, too, was treated for injuries around the face. Both have since been discharged.

“Dina and David are obviously shaken up from the traumatic and violent home invasion and robbery,” said attorney, Andrew B. Brettle in a statement to People. “No one should ever have to go through what they did. They are grateful to law enforcement and the other emergency responders and appreciate everyone’s concern and well-wishes.”

The two suspects remain at large. Neither Manzo—the only decent and kind person to ever come out of Real Housewives of New Jersey—nor Cantin have spoken publicly about the attack.