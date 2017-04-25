Image via Getty.

Former Bachelor Chris Soules has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident in which a death occurred, the Des Moines Register reports. Soules was reportedly driving a pickup truck that rear-ended a John Deere tractor, killing the driver of the tractor, whose identity has not been released.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, police say that Soules had alcoholic beverage containers with him at the time of the crash; TMZ reports that witnesses near the scene of the crash identified Soules to police.

Soules, who was a contestant on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette before—inexplicably, to some—becoming the Bachelor on season 20 of the series, was previously convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2006. He also plead guilty to driving with an open container in 2001, KWWL reports.

Soules’ tepid engagement to final rose-recipient Whitney Bischoff was called off after six months in 2015 amid gossip that Soules had become close with his Dancing With the Stars partner (who was also named Witney). Since his season ended, Soules, who owns a farm in Iowa, has branded himself as a spokesman for America’s farmers who “hopes to encourage youth and young adults to pursue a career in the industry,” according to his website.

Representatives for ABC, when contacted by Jezebel, said the network had no comment.