With just a few weeks to go before the inauguration, President Donald J. Trump unceremoniously fired legendary announcer Charles Brotman by email. Never mind that Brotman had announced every inaugural parade since Eisenhower; never mind that the cold, abrupt dismissal left him shattered—as it turns out, Brotman found something better to do this weekend.

Seems he picked the more popular event. And they said men wouldn’t show up to a women’s march.

